Bosco excited to work with Jr. NTR for ‘Devara’

Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis express his excitement about collaborating with the ‘Man of Masses’, Jr. NTR, by sharing a picture on Instagram.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 04:41 PM

‘Devara’, starring man of masses Jr. NTR, has been progressing with full force. Directed by Koratala Siva, this movie promises to be a global spectacle. Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is cast as the leading lady, while another Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan, is set to entertain in a key role.

The team travelled to Thailand to shoot a new song, which will be choreographed by well-known Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis. He is known for his viral steps in films like ‘Pathaan’, ‘War’, and ‘Fighter’. Bosco Martis expressed his excitement about collaborating with the ‘Man of Masses’, Jr. NTR, by sharing a picture on Instagram.

In the photo, Bosco is seen alongside Jr. NTR, who captivates everyone with a fresh look. Bosco praised the actor as exceptionally talented, and this behind-the-scenes glimpse has generated tremendous anticipation for the song and its progress. The choreography by Bosco Martis is expected to bring a unique flair to the performance, highlighting NTR’s exceptional dance skills.

The filmmakers recently kicked off the musical promotions with a hit first track, ‘Fear Song’, which has created a sensation across all platforms. This high-octane action saga, being crafted as a two-part cinematic experience, has set the release date for its first instalment, ‘Devara: Part 1’, on September 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Jr. NTR plays the title role in ‘Devara’, with Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in key roles. ‘Devara’ is a highly-anticipated film presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram while it is bankrolled under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K are the producers. Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing works, R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer, and Sabu Cyril is the production designer.