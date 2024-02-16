Devara to release on this date, confirms Jr NTR with new poster

Fans who have been waiting with bated breath for the release of the film were in for a treat as the makers dropped the latest release date with a brand new poster.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 16 February 2024, 04:36 PM

Hyderabad: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film ‘Devara: Part 1′ is set to hit the big screens on a new date, the makers revealed on Friday. Fans who have been waiting with bated breath for the release of the film were in for a treat as the makers dropped the latest release date with a brand new poster. The film will now release on October 10, 2024 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, making it a truly pan-India project.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is making her Telugu debut with the film.

The Koratala Siva film’s teaser sees Jr NTR in a powerful avatar fighting his nemeses with swords and other melee weapons. Not just the ‘RRR’ actor’s screen presence but his dialogue delivery is also very impressive. “This sea has seen more bloodshed, swords and fights than fishes, maybe that is why it is called Red Sea,” says the actor at the end of the teaser reminding fans that the film is going to be a complete action-drama.

The 1-minute-20-second long Telugu original teaser has over 3.4 crore views on YouTube and fans have been giving positive reviews in the comments section. “Pure goosebumps! NTR,” said a fan. “Now, the world will come to know about the Mass Rampage of NTR,” shared another fan. “Crescent moon converts into Full Moon… what a cinematography,” exclaimed a fan who has been eagerly awaiting Jr NTR’s 30th film.

‘Devara’ is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners Yuvasudha Arts and N.T.R Arts. Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Srikanth are playing important roles in the much-anticipated film. As per reports, the film was shot in multiple locations including Hyderabad and Goa.

The music of the film is produced by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography is by R Rathnavelu. ‘Devara’ has been reportedly shot on a budget of Rs 300 crores.