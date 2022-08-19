Boundless Media launches much-awaited trailer of short-film ‘Birth’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:00 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: Boundless Media today unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer of the short-film ‘Birth’, featuring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Lillete Dubey in lead roles. Directed by Shyam Sunder and produced by Natasha Malpani Oswal, ‘Birth’ also stars Abeer Mehervish, Aanchal Chauhan, and Natasha Iyer in pivotal roles. The short-film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on August 27.

The trailer shows how Meera (Shreya Dhanwanthary), a pregnant entrepreneur, is encouraged by her husband to join a maternity centre, Happy Moms. Run by the matronly and domineering Mama Nithya (Lillete Dubey), Happy Moms focuses on alternative pregnancy counselling practices. As Meera gets conditioned by Mama Nithya and starts losing her identity over time, she suddenly has a moment of clarity. Meera realises how deep this conspiracy runs where even her family and friends are complicit, and she has to climb out of this vicious pit.

Watch the trailer here:

Sharing her thoughts about the film, Shreya Dhanwanthary said, “‘Birth’ is a very different film. I was able to take up on the challenges that are faced by a pregnant woman through this movie. Meera is a career-driven and family-oriented woman, who gets in the societal pressure of giving birth to a ‘Champion’. I am so honoured to be a part of this film and work with people who have such unique vision.”

Lillete Dubey said, “When I was approached for the film, I was excited as the script was very unusual and powerful, and the treatment very different. It explores the struggle women face in society as they prepare for childbirth and how the pressure of it all gets to them in the process. I feel ‘Birth’ will be another relevant addition to important women-centric films, and I am sure the audience will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it! I’m delighted Natasha produced it and I had a wonderful co-actor like Shreya to work with!”