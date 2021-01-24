Bowenpally kidnap case: Akhila Priya released from jail

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP general secretary Bhuma Akhila Priya Reddy was released from the Chanchalguda women’s prison here on Saturday after a local court granted conditional bail to her.
Akhila Priya’s advocates and supporters from Allagadda in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh received her at the prison. As per bail conditions, the former Minister must appear before the Station House Officer of Bowenpally police station on alternative Mondays between 11 am and 12 noon from February 2 and cooperate in further investigation of the kidnap case booked against her.
The Bowenpally police arrested her on January 6.
