Ex-AP Minister Akhila Priya gets bail in Bowenpally kidnap case

Hyderabad: A local court in Secunderabad granted bail to former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya in the Bowenpally kidnap case, here on Friday.

The court granted bail on two sureties of Rs 10,000 each. The Telugu Desam Party leader who was arrested on January 6 in the case was remanded in judicial custody for 17 days at the Central Prison in Chanchalguda. She is expected to be released on bail from prison on Saturday.

Earlier, the Hyderabad police in their counter to the bail petition told the court that if granted bail, Akhila Priya using her political background could influence victims of the Bowenpally kidnap case and tamper evidence apart from using muscle power even to harm the victim’s family. The court which heard both sides, issued order granting her conditional bail.

Meanwhile, teams deployed to nab M.Bhargav Ram Naidu, Srinivas Choudhary alias Guntur Srinu and others in Hyderabad and Allagadda and other places in Andhra Pradesh and other states were still on the job.

The kidnap episode has been found to have links to Praveen Rao and his brother purchasing a 25-acre land near Hafeezpet in 2016. The deal was reportedly mediated by one AV Subba Reddy with the assistance of the late Bhuma Nagi Reddy, Akhila Priya’s father. Though Praveen Rao had paid a huge sum to Subba Reddy, with market value shooting up, Subba Reddy and Akhila Priya allegedly began harassing him for more money. As Praveen and his brothers were not willing to give more money or share in the land, the former Minister and her husband allegedly hatched a conspiracy to threaten them by kidnapping.

