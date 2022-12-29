Boxer Nikhat Zareen meets Telangana MLC K Kavitha

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha met boxer Nikhat Zareen in Hyderabad today to congratulate her on winning gold at the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships in Bhopal.

She also met Telangana’s Esha Singh, who recently clinched silver in the junior women’s 10m at the 65th National Shooting Championship held in Bhopal this month.

Kavitha took to her Twitter account on Friday to share the picture of sportspersons from the Telangana State.

“Met and honoured the Golden Girl of Telangana and India, Boxing Champion @nikhat_zareen. We are so proud of her accomplishments and achievements. Wishing her all the very best for her future endeavours,” she tweeted.

Met and honoured the Golden Girl of Telangana and India, Boxing Champion @nikhat_zareen We are so proud of her accomplishments and achievements. Wishing her all the very best for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/KMaYhLWtur — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 29, 2022

It was lovely meeting Telangana’s pride World Champion @singhesha10 in Hyderabad, today. My best wishes for her upcoming tournaments and journey ahead. pic.twitter.com/LbmIqIcEF5 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 29, 2022

While Zareen defended her title by defeating Railway Sports Promotion Board’s (RSPB) Anamika in the 50kg gold, Esha Singh lost the match to Olympian Manu Bhaker by 17-13 to earn silver at the National Shooting Championships.