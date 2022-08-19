Boxing legend Mike Tyson’s wheelchair-bound pic goes viral, fans worry about his health

Friday, Aug 19, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 05:02 PM, Fri - 19 August 22
Hyderabad: Fans of boxing legend Mike Tyson were left worried when the recent pictures of him sitting in a wheelchair with a stick surfaced online. The pictures that were clicked at the Miami International Airport are going viral on social media platforms. 

Netizens started raising questions about his health condition soon after they noticed the pictures online.

As per the source, he is suffering from a sciatica flare-up. So he was using the wheelchair to exert less pressure on his back. 

“Get well soon! Boxing tycoon.” wrote a user.

I am so saddened by seeing my boxing hero in this state, wrote another.

Another said, “Lots of love to you Mike Tyson Sir. We pray for you, you will get well soon.”

Last month in July, the former heavyweight champion made some interesting comments on his life during an interview.

When asked about his big fears in the interview, Iron Mike replied “I don’t want my kids to get sick. I want them to have a life that I had, seeing the world like I had seen. I’m prepared to meet God, yeah.”

Watch the entire interview here:

