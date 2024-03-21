| The Return Of Iron Mike Everything You Need To Know About Tyson Vs Paul

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 06:34 PM

Hyderabad: Former World heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is all set for his comeback into the boxing ring after a two decade gap.

Mike will take on Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on July 20 at the AT&T stadium in Texas. The fight will also be streamed live on Netflix.

The fight is drawing huge anticipation among experts and fans alike.

Tyson, who will be 58 years at the time of the fight will face a tough challenge as Jake Paul has won all his last three fights and has a boxing record of 9-1.

Speculations on rules of the fight:

There are many speculations and rumors on the actual rules of the fight, as some claim the bout will be amateur and both boxers will wear headgear. But this report has been dismissed as fake by Paul’s manager.

Another rumor that has been making rounds in social media is that the participants will wear 18 inch gloves to protect them from solid punches. The speculations also included that the fight is not an exhibition match and will go on record.

Expert opinion:

Joe Rogan, social media personality and UFC commentator has predicted that Tyson will win the match without any doubts in a recent podcast.

This Joe Rogan clip basically sums up the general sentiment on the Tyson/Paul fight https://t.co/WWM4TikYyI pic.twitter.com/jLq4yjqWVM — 🐾 InfoSec Coydog 🐾 (@NativeIndianDog) March 18, 2024

While, UFC fighter Colby Covington has predicted that Jake Paul will knockout Mike Tyson. He said “Mike Tyson still looks like a superhuman for his age but he’s still 57 and he should be fighting and I think Jake will knock out Mike in the fight.”

Interestingly, Jake Paul’s parents have also expressed concern that their son is taking on the most feared boxer of all time. This is revealed by Jake Paul himself in a social media post.