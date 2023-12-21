Mancherial girls selected for national boxing competition

Two students from Telangana Social Welfare Junior College for Women-Luxettipet were qualified to participate in a national-level boxing competition. They were felicitated on the campus on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:20 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Sahashra and Shalini are being felicitated by principal and teachers of TSWJC in Luxettipet on Thursday

Mancherial: Two students from Telangana Social Welfare Junior College for Women-Luxettipet were qualified to participate in a national-level boxing competition. They were felicitated on the campus on Thursday.

TSWJC-Luxettipet principal M Lalita Kumar said that Ch Sahashra and D Shalini bagged the opportunity by shining in a boxing event held in Hyderabad recently. Sahashra and Shalini won gold medals in 72 kilograms and 62 kgs segments, respectively and they were qualified for the national competition. They were congratulated by the principal and vice principal K Maheshwar Rao.