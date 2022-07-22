Boxing your way into a full-fat burn

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:02 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

New Delhi: What is boxing, how it is better, energy system, punches, movements, muscle growth and fat burn, healthy lifestyle, fun way, stress buster, fluid format, and conclusion?

If your current fitness session consists of an hour of strength training at the gym followed by thirty minutes on the treadmill – and you want to change the monotonous fitness regime for Fat loss – then a Boxing workout is for you!

Fitness boxing is a new fitness regime for people looking to lose fat, build lean muscle, and develop an athletic body. It is appropriate for both men and women of any age or fitness level. However, it is a relatively new concept in India. Contrary to popular belief, it does not entail getting into a ring and throwing punches. Instead, it has adapted sport movements as exercises that will get you fit while also helping you learn some serious skills!

Why Fitness Boxing is great for a full-body workout?

Fitness Boxing combines the many benefits of cardio workouts and weight training into one fun package that works your entire body.

Throwing and swinging punches, or moving your arm, back, and shoulder muscles using kinetic chain tones your upper body.

Slip, swings, and crouch defenses that involve a wide stance and bent knees strengthen the lower body.

How does Fitness Boxing help to burn fat?

Boxing is a high-intensity workout that primarily relies on aerobic metabolism, despite drawing energy from both anaerobic and aerobic pathways. V02 max is the maximum amount of oxygen that can be absorbed, carried through the blood, and used as fuel during exercise. This increased energy expenditure burns calories and eventually reduces the body’s fat percentage. A lower body fat percentage gets you one step closer to having a slim and athletic body.

5 Reasons why boxing should be a part of your weight loss journey:

It is a serious calories burner

High-intensity boxing training has been shown to reduce body fat and improve overall body composition more than walking, jogging, and running. as it stimulates the heart to pump blood to the muscles It promotes fat loss while also keeping the heart healthy.

A typical session of boxing can burn up to 600 calories. Boxing is very effective in developing enhanced anaerobic (muscle building) and aerobic (fat burning) respiration due to rigorous and intense pad work followed by repetitions of fast-paced punching and striking.

It is a great core workout

Boxing is an excellent way to develop both functional and aesthetically pleasing abs. A common misconception is that boxing is only good for your arms. Boxing with proper form, on the other hand, is a powerful core workout. Boxing requires hip and trunk rotation to generate speed and power.

Throwing a punch engages your abdominal muscles and can help you build stronger, more defined muscles, while also reducing visceral fat around your waist and the medical risks that come with it.

Works on the entire body

When your workout routine lacks variety, you become easily bored. Let’s face it: using the treadmill or taking brisk walks along the same route can quickly become monotonous. Furthermore, such workouts will not result in optimal fitness or weight loss. Boxing exercises the entire body. When you punch, you are also transferring weight from one foot to the other, which improves core stability and overall body coordination. This is why boxers have a well-toned body and good posture.

Incorporating all of your muscle groups into your workout can increase its intensity and hasten the weight loss process. Most boxing routines include resistance training, shadow boxing, jumping rope, and constant hitting on a speed bag, so you won’t need to add much more to your regular fitness routine to see the results you want.

Is Sustainable and Fun

Whereas many traditional fitness formats appear to become monotonous, boxing remains interesting. Fitness Boxing is a dynamic and exciting fitness format that creates an atmosphere that never gets boring.

Working out will become a chore if it is not enjoyable for you, and you will not want to do it.

Boxing is a sport that engages both the body and the mind. It is both a mental and physical workout. Another important factor that contributes to boxing’s popularity as a weight loss fitness option is its low learning curve. Beginners can immediately begin training and learn the fundamental offensive and defensive strategies. In just a few sessions, you will quickly grasp boxing’s distinct flow and rhythm.

It is a stress buster

It’s no secret that exercise improves our overall well-being, including our mental health. Numerous studies have found that physical activity reduces stress levels.

Boxing is an excellent form of exercise for relieving stress. While the intensity may seem counterintuitive, hitting a target repeatedly can make you feel happier and calmer from within. This is done so that parasympathetic (rest and digest) hormones such as serotonin, dopamine, endocannabinoids, and endorphins can be released more readily during high-intensity cardiac exercise such as boxing.

Exercise also reduces stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline in your body. As a result, your mood improves, your relaxation improves, and you sleep better. It is an excellent way to boost mental strength and combat a variety of health issues, such as depression and anxiety.