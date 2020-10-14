Boy drowns in nala at Bhongir

He accidentally fell into the nala while returning home after visiting Patchala Someshwaralayam temple along with his sister

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: A 11-year-old boy drowned in a nala in Bhongir town on Wednesday evening. The victim was identified as Kartheek Sharma, son of Ramagiri Sharma and a resident of Baharpet in Bhongir. He accidentally fell into the nala while returning home after visiting Patchala Someshwaralayam temple along with his sister. The sister’s cries for help attracted the locals who searched for the boy in the nala and found his body struck under a culvert.

