BoycottAliaBhatt trends on twitter ahead of her film’s release

Published Date - 03:00 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: After Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ actress Alia Bhatt is now facing the heat on Twitter as netizens are ‘boycotting’ the actress for ‘promoting’ domestic violence against men in her upcoming film ‘Darlings.’ Many people took to Twitter on Thursday morning to trend #BoycottAliaBhatt.

Darlings, a dark comedy produced by the actress’ Eternal Sunshine Productions in collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, will be released on Netflix on August 5. Alia also makes her debut as a producer with this film.

Alia plays ‘Badrunissa Shaikh,’ a victim of domestic abuse in the film, alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. The film shows a woman torturing her husband the same way he had tortured her. The outrage on social media stems from scenes in the film in which Alia’s character is seen torturing her on-screen husband Vijay Varma.

Many people on social media came to her support, while others accused her of promoting domestic violence. Check out the reactions here:

People who are trending #BoycottAliaBhatt should watch the trailer instead of making a mockery of themselves… Alia bhatt was herself shown a victim of domestic violence and after that she decided to take revenge.. At this point this boycott culture is becoming funny😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SSeJoABWDo — Avyaan Mik (@AvyaanMik) August 3, 2022

#BoycottAliaBhatt who is endorsing DV on Men. Imagine if the genders were reversed! pic.twitter.com/OK4EDAe3pS — Catachi (@itachi_senpai1) August 3, 2022

#boycottAliaBhatt

Why is Domestic violence against men normalized and even worse mocked. 3.4 crore men in India face domestic violence . This is not acceptable. @realsiff

is against this.#BoycottDarlings pic.twitter.com/iXbSfG3OU7 — Suhani Anand (@SuhaniAnand17) August 4, 2022

