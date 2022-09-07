#BoycottIPL trends on Twitter after India loses consecutive matches

Ahead of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13, fans are concerned about the Indian team.

Hyderabad: The Boycott fever may have hit every Bollywood film released in recent times including the upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’, but that’s not the end of it. It has now spread to the cricketing world with fans asking everyone to boycott the Indian Premiere League (IPL).

Upset over India’s consecutive losses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup 2022, cricket maniacs have been trending #BoycottIPL on Twitter. “It’s time to say #Goodbye to IPL. Bcoz of IPL players like Bhuvi Chahal KL Rahul and #RishabhPant are not focusing on international cricket. #BCCI and Coach Dravid take note of this and include match winners Shami Ashwin in T20 World Cup #IndianCricketTeam #INDvSL #BoycottIPL (sic),” tweeted one person on Wednesday.

If the Pakistan team beats Afghanistan in the match happening today, then India will be officially eliminated from the tournament. Despite close encounters in the last two matches, the Indian cricket team couldn’t cross the finish line. “#BoycottIPL Indian players are fit before IPL and when IPL is over suddenly Some players injured, Some take rest from National duties (sic),” added another cricket fan.

Check out the trending tweets:

#boycottipl the Indian team has lost the will to win matches for the country. Lousy body language. pic.twitter.com/qvpm25592a — स्वतंत्र मैं 🇮🇳 (@anshukumarmish4) September 6, 2022

