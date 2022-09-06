Cricketers react to Suresh Raina’s retirement on Twitter

Hyderabad: Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Tuesday. He amassed 5615 and 1065 runs playing 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India, respectively.

He last appeared in IPL 2021 as he failed to get a bid in the 2022 IPL auction and went unsold. At the international level, he played his last ODI against England at Leeds in 2018.

The UP batsman had already announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020.

Raina took to Twitter to announce his retirement.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities.” Raina Tweeted.

As soon as he announced his retirement, tributes poured in for the southpaw.

Here’s how players reacted to Rain’s retirement decision:

An all-rounder for all seasons! Welcome to the next season of life! Gautam Gambhir, who was part of the 2011 World Cup squad, wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Thank you for all the wonderful memories on and off the field. Wishing you the best for your future endeavours,” KL Rahul tweeted.

Irfan Pathan wrote: “Good luck Brother for the future ahead. Wanna see those cover Cover drives still.”

“The streets of Anbuden will never forget what Chinna Thala meant to each and every one of us! Thank You, Mr. IPL!,” wrote CSK on their official Twitter handle reacting to Raina’s retirement.

