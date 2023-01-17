Boys Sports Company cadets bag five medals in National Weightlifting Championship

Cadet Sanapathi Guru Naidu of Boys Sports Company scripted National level history by winning the Gold Medal in the 55kg category.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: The cadets of Boys Sports Company, AOC Centre Secunderabad, under the mentorship of Subedar Deva and Subedar Yukar Sibi bagged five medals in the IWLF Youth Junior and Senior National Weightlifting Championship 2022-23, at Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu.

Cadet Sanapathi Guru Naidu of Boys Sports Company scripted National level history by winning the Gold Medal in the 55kg category. The 16-year-old kept his nerve on the national stage to clinch the gold medal in the clean and jerk with a total weight of 233kg. He was considered to be the ‘Best lifter’ in the youth boys section of the National Weightlifting Championship.

Cadet Gloom Tinku won a gold medal in the 61 kg youth category and a bronze medal in the Junior category. Cadet Bhorali won a gold medal in the 67 kg youth category and, Cadet Bengia Tani won a bronze medal in the 67 kg junior category.

The AOC Centre Secunderabad is a cradle for nurturing the young weightlifting talent of the country, a press release said. Young talent between 11 to 14 years of age from across the country are selected and inducted into Boys Sports Company and put through intensive training as part of a futuristic program in a fully equipped modern gym supported by nutrition and sports medicine expert.