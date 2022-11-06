Hyderabad: 1EME Centre to conduct open rally for induction of players into Boys Sports Company

Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: The 1EME Centre, Secunderabad will conduct an open rally for the induction of raw and proven players as Sports Cadets into Boys Sports Company (BSC) scheduled from December 26 to 31 in Volleyball, Kayaking and Canoeing disciplines.

The age of the applicant should be between 8 – 14 years (born after 26 December 2008 and before 26 December 2014) and the educational qualification should be a minimum 3rd Std pass (any school) with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi. Any State/ National/ International level medal winners will be given priority. Applicants with any type of permanent tattoo on any part of the body are disqualified and need not apply.

The selected candidates will be called ‘sports cadets’ and will be provided with free boarding and lodging, education up to 10th standard, living accommodation, insurance, medical facility as well as scientific coaching. Later, the eligible sports cadets will be enrolled in the Indian Army under the provision of the Army Recruitment rules, a press release said.

For further details candidates/parents/guardians can contact on 9398543351 (WhatsApp) or email : bsc1emecentre@gmail.com, or Boys Sports Company, 1 Training Battalion, 1EME Centre, Secunderabad, Telangana – 500010.