Induction rally for selection of Sports Cadets for Army Boys Sports Company

Hyderabad: The 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad is conducting an open rally for the induction of raw and proven players as Sports Cadets into Boys Sports Company (BSC) scheduled from July 3 to 15 in Volleyball, Kayaking & Canoeing disciplines.

The age of the applicant should be between 8 years to 14 years, i.e., born after 3rd July 2009 and before 3rd July 2015, and the educational qualification should be a minimum 3rd Std pass (any school) with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi.

The medical fitness of the applicant will be ascertained by the Medical Officer of the Army Sports Institute and a specialist of the Army Sports Medicine Centre. Any State/ National/ International level medal winners will be given priority. Applicants with any type of permanent tattoo on any part of the body are disqualified and need not apply, a notification released here said.

The selected candidates will be called ‘sports cadets’ and will be provided with free boarding & lodging, education up to 10th standard, living accommodation, insurance, medical facility as well as scientific coaching. Later, the eligible sports cadets will be enrolled in the Indian Army under the provision of the Army Recruitment rules.

For further details candidates/parents/guardians can contact on 9398543351 (WhatsApp) or E-mail: bsc1emecentre@gmail.com, or Boys Sports Company, 1 Training Battalion, 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, Telangana – 500010.