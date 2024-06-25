Brace for heavy rainfall in Telangana from June 26 to 29

Telangana braces for heavy rainfall from June 26-29; here’s the weather outlook for June 2024

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 25 June 2024, 09:43 PM

Hyderabad Rains

Hyderabad: Following a period of active rains in northern and eastern regions, Telangana is bracing for heavy rainfall between June 26 and June 29, particularly affecting the northern, eastern, and central parts of the state. In Hyderabad, light rains are forecasted for June 26, with more moderate rains accompanied by thundershowers and gusty winds on June 27 and 28.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow alert across most parts of the state during this period. While the southern parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, will experience improved rainfall from this low-pressure area (LPA) system compared to the previous one, the weather may not remain consistently gloomy.

According to the data by the Telangana Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad recorded 134.5 mm in June, surpassing the normal range of 84.5 mm, categorizing it as an area of ‘excess’ rainfall.

The state stood in the ‘normal’ category with cumulative rainfall from June 1 to June 25, at 121.9 mm, an 18 per cent increase from the normal 103.2 mm. With the onset of early monsoon this year, this is a significant rise compared to the previous year’s 54.5 mm for the same period.

From June 1 to 25, Jogulamba Gadwal (156.7 mm), Nalgonda (148.3 mm), Nagarkurnool (119.5 mm), Narayanpet (117.5 mm), and Wanaparthy (110.7 mm) experienced large excess rainfall. Additionally, districts such as Hyderabad, Suryapet, Siddipet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar experienced ‘excess’ rainfall. Apart from Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial, which are experiencing ‘deficient’ rainfall, the rest of the state’s districts recorded ‘normal’ rainfall levels.

For Wednesday, thunderstorms with rain, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

For the past three years, the state has seen above-normal rainfall. According to TGDPS, the state recorded its highest annual rainfall in 19 years in 2022-23 at 1,387.8 mm. The second highest was 1,322.4 mm in 2020-21, followed by 1,180.5 mm in 2021-22.

In 2023-24, the state received 994.8 mm of rainfall, slightly above the normal average of 919 mm. Weather experts assert that this trend will continue, anticipating above-normal rainfall this monsoon with widespread rains across the state, including Hyderabad, expected after mid-July.