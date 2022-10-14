| Brace For More Rains As Monsoon Unlikely To Withdraw Anytime Soon

Hyderabad: The State capital is all set to witness an extended southwest monsoon spell this year as rainfall activity over Hyderabad shows no signs of decline anytime soon.

The normal date for the city to report monsoon withdrawal is October 15. However, the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) predicts active monsoon conditions till October 20.

The city is likely to receive enhanced rainfall into the weekend, while other parts of the state too might experience intense spells of showers.

According to the Met office, a cyclonic circulation lies over the west-central and adjacent southwest Bay of Bengal and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and neighborhood around October 18.

The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city on Saturday. Parts of Serilingampally are likely to witness three-digit rainfall figures, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). However, the intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce from Sunday.

With most parts of the city witnessing rain during the evening for the past two days, the minimum temperature has been dropping to 20 to 21 degrees Celsius. For the next three days, the day temperature will dip below 30 degree Celsius while the night temperature might hover between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.