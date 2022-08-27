House freezing survival guide

Hyderabad: Don’t you want your house to be the most comfortable haven on the chilliest of winter and monsoon days? Some simple tricks can help you keep your house warm from monsoon till winter.

Let’s talk about the external and internal factors responsible for keeping the house cold. Imagine a cold winter morning when you plan to take the warmth of sunlight, only to return to a house that is freezing cold. It is the most unwelcoming of feelings. But, not to worry anymore as there are many options you can opt to up the heat in your house and make it warmer.

Use Heavier curtains

Well if you are wondering what heavy curtains have to do during the winter season, then read this carefully. Heavy curtains are capable of holding warm air in. Whereas, when it is sunny outside, do open the curtains and let some sunlight in. Trapping natural heat inside the house during daylight can help when the temperatures dip during the night.

Rugs usage

Feet tend to get extremely cold during winter. To keep your toes warm, use rugs inside the house on the floor. It is the coziest thing to place the rugs on the hard floor during winter. It will also keep the temperature inside the house up by providing good insulation.

Stretch film or bubble wrap for windows

Experts say to trap the warmth inside the house, one can always provide extra insulation with a layer of plastic wrap from inside. This way the heat is trapped in and the cold air goes out. You can also use bubble wrap for this purpose.

Hot water bags

Before you hit the bed, try to use the hot water bags as cushions and place them underneath your blankets. This way, when you finally do go under the covers, you feel warm and comfortable.

Reverse ceiling fans

Have you ever heard about reverse fans? Well if you have ceiling fans, you just have to reverse the motion so that it can move clockwise. This method will help move warm air downward where it’s needed to keep you warm.

Stay active

One of the most effective ways to keep yourself warm is by keeping your body active, through any form of exercise and movement, this helps the circulation to get boosted. You can simply move around your place instead of sitting inactive in one place. When you do sit down, put your feet up as it’s the coldest near the ground.