Hyderabad: Normal to above normal rainfall likely in September

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:53 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: Monsoon during September is expected to be ‘normal’ over the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

“During the first two weeks of September, especially from September 5, we expect active monsoon conditions. The city may witness normal to above normal rainfall during this period,” informed Sravani, Scientist C Incharge, IMD-Hyderabad.

While the rainfall was relatively good in July, the situation began worsening in August due to which the city had a severe rainfall deficiency. The month ended with 87.7 of rainfall for Hyderabad, translating to a deficit of over 50 per cent from the normal of 189.3 mm.

The city has witnessed only two events when rainfall was recorded above normal, the data said. This meant people spent most of the month in hot and humid conditions. On the last day of August, the maximum temperature in the State capital settled at 33.5 degree Celsius, just three notches below the season’s average.

“Hyderabad witnessed a deficit in rainfall due to the ‘break monsoon’ period. Break monsoon conditions are not uncommon in the month of August. During this phase, the rains largely remain restricted to northeast and southern peninsular India regions,” the IMD-H official stated.

However, when the monsoon currents were weak in many states, the monsoon was vigorous over Kerala and active over Karnataka. The position of the monsoon trough – a major contributory factor for the rainfall – is said to have favoured rainfall over these states.

Experts now believe there may be significant spells of rain in the near future in Hyderabad even though the temperature is likely to go up by a few degrees till September 4.

IMD-H data shows that the city will receive light to moderate rain till Sunday with day temperature hovering around 33 degree Celsius. However, the weather department has issued a yellow alert predicting moderate to heavy rainfall.