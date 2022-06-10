Brahmastra trailer to release on June 15

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:18 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: A star-studded adventure film, ‘Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva’ will be releasing its trailer on June 15. The three-part movie series will introduce India’s first original fantasy film universe known as the ‘Astraverse’. The concept of the film is based on Indian mythology and folktales, but with a twist of modern setting.

Directed by Karan Johar, the lead ‘Shiva’ is being played by Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt has been cast as Isha, Amitabh Bachchan as Guru Arvind and Mouni Roy as the main antagonist, Damyanti. Even popular Telugu actor Nagarjuna will be appearing in the film. He plays the character of Ajay Vashist. Shah Rukh Khan will also be featured in an extended cameo as a scientist.

On June 9, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Ek aisi Roshni jismein hai… har andhere ko haraane ki Shakti. Here comes GURU! The Wise Leader who holds the PRABHĀSTRA: The Sword of Light! BRAHMĀSTRA Trailer out on JUNE 15th(sic).” The tweet also included the official movie posters in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

With a budget exceeding Rs 300 crore, the film’s principal photography lasted for four years from 2018 to 2022 with filming locations including Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi. The film is expected to release on September 9 in standard formats, 3D, and IMAX 3D.

— Aishwarya Jain