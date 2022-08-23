Brain mapping technology to help neurosurgery at KIMS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:03 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Secunderabad on Tuesday launched Quicktome, a digital brain mapping platform that provides neurosurgeons with detailed 3D model of the brain and its blood vessels, and helps them to precisely plan the surgery.

Developed by Australia-based brain mapping software company Ominiscient Neurotechnology, the platform uses advanced mathematical algorithms to construct and analyse a computer generated map of the brain’s functional and structural connections. Popularly known as ‘tumour mapping’, it allows surgeons to opt for the safest trajectory to a target that needs surgical treatment inside the brain, a press release said.

The Quicktome was launched by KIMS CMD, Dr B Bhaskar Rao in the presence of Head, Neurosurgery, Dr Manas Panigrahi and Co-Founder of Omniscient Neurotechnology, Dr Michel Suguhre.

“The 3D brain mapping technology is a major breakthrough in neurosurgery planning. Earlier, a neurosurgeon was unable to accurately identify the problem and therefore preserved those portions of the brain that served higher cognitive functions. The latest technology will help neurosurgeons achieve the best possible clinical outcomes for the patients,” Dr Manas Panigrahi said.