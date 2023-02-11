BRAOU: Spot admissions for BEd, HI on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) will conduct spot admissions for left over seats in BEd (Special Education) in Hearing Impairment (HI) on the university campus here on Monday at 11 am.

Interested candidates who already have registered and fresh candidates can attend spot admissions. Candidates must carry all the original certificates along with one set of photocopies and two passport size photos. Those who report at 11 am would be only considered for admissions. Candidates who got rank in the university entrance test are only eligible for admission.

For vacancy seats and other details visit www.braou.ac.in.