BRAOU: Spot admissions for BEd Special Education programme on Dec 8

BRAOU is holding spot admissions for left over seats in BEd Special Education for the year 2021-22 on December 8

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) is holding spot admissions for left over seats in BEd Special Education for the year 2021-22 on December 8 at 10 am at Academic Block on the university campus, Hyderabad.

Interested candidates who already have registered and who have not registered can attend spot admissions and those who secured rank in the entrance test conducted by the university are only eligible for admission.

Also Read BRAOU degree exams for old batches from December 1

The university has asked candidates to carry all original certificates along with one set of photocopies and two passport size photos. Candidates who are willing to change their programme centre through sliding can attend and submit their options for the same along with admit card.

For more details, visit university portal www.braouonline.in or www.braou.ac.in.