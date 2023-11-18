Brazil’s superb win secures progress in FIFA U-17 World Cup

Both teams secure a spot in the last 16, with England clinching the group's top position and the South Americans claiming the runner-up spot

By IANS Published Date - 11:45 AM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: The result means both sides qualify for the last 16, with England as group winners and the South Americans as runners-up.

The result means both sides qualify for the last 16, with England as group winners and the South Americans as runners-up.

It has been a tournament full of spectacular goals ­– and England’s Matty Warhurst came within fractions of adding to that collection when he crashed a ferocious effort against the bar in 20 minutes.

The sides traded chances throughout a pulsating first half and the woodwork was struck again before long, with Brazil forward Estevao Willian’s 20-yard effort cannoning off the post.

The breakthrough was made just before the interval, Kaua Elias netting his fourth goal of the tournament with a controlled low volley.

A Selecao started the second half confidently and extended their lead when Da Mata headed in from Lucas Camilo’s inviting cross.

England fought hard to get back in the game and were awarded a penalty when Joel Ndala was brought down by Pedro Lima. Ndala himself stepped up to hammer the spot-kick home and give the young Lions a lifeline.

Ryan Garry’s side struggled to build up any sustained momentum thereafter, however, and it was Brazil who looked the more likely to score in the game’s final stages.