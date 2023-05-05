Breaking news: Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2023 to be released tomorrow

The results will be released by Andhra Pradesh Education Minster Botsa Satyanarayana at 11 am and can be checked online.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examination has announced that AP SSC results 2023 released on May 6 at 11 am. The results will be released by Andhra Pradesh Education Minster Botsa Satyanarayana at 11 am. The students who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Ap SSC Results 2023 on the home

Step 3: Check the result by submitting the hall ticket number