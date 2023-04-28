AP Supplementary Exam 2023 time table released, check fee details

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 AM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the intermediate 1st and 2nd-year results on April 26. On the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the supplementary dates and said the board will release the time table soon.

The BIEAP released an official statement on Thursday saying that the advance supplementary exam will be conducted from May 24 to June 1. The intermediate first-year and second-year exams will be conducted in two sessions. The first year exams will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second year exams will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30pm. The last date to apply for the supply exam is May 3, and BIEAP said that the hall tickets will be released soon on the official website.

The practical examinations will be conducted from May 5 to 9 in two sessions. For inter first year 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and for the second year 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Intermediate First-Year Supply Fee Details:

Examination Fee for General Courses: Rs 490

Examination Fee for Vocational Courses: Rs 680

Examination Fee for General | Vocation Bridge: RS 135 per course subject

Second-Year Supply Fee Details:

For theory 1st Year Papers or for 2nd Year Papers (Irrespective of Number of Papers): Rs 490

Examination Fee for 2nd-year regular students: Rs 680

Examination Fee for 2nd-year regular students’ vocational courses: Rs 680

Examination Fee for 2nd year Practical Examinations: Rs 190