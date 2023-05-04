| Andhra Pradesh Ssc Results 2023 Are Expected To Be Released This Week

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education said that the candidates could check the results through a phone call or SMS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:11 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is expected to announce the SSC 2023 results this weekend. The direct link to the results will be posted on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. Earlier, the board said that the candidates could check the results through a phone call or SMS. If the students want to download the soft copy of the results, they should wait a week.

The class 10 exams were held from April 3 to April 18, and six lakh students appeared for the examination.

The State Education Minister, Botsa Satyanarayana, announced the intermediate results on April 26.

