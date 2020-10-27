Bribery case: Tainted Addl Collector rejected bail

All the five persons were arrested by the ACB on September 9 for their alleged involvement in Rs.1.12 crore to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for 112 acres of land at Chippalaturthi village

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: A special court for ACB cases has granted bail to Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) B Aruna Reddy, Tahsildhar Abdul Sattar, Junior Assistant Mohammed Waseen and another person Kola Jeevan Goud in connection with a bribery case.

However, Medak Additional Collector Gaddam Nagesh did not get the bail. All the five persons were arrested by the ACB on September 9 for their alleged involvement in Rs.1.12 crore to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for 112 acres of land at Chippalaturthi village of Narsapur mandal in Medak district.

