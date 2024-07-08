Brief news reports from Telangana Districts on July 8

BRS leader Tajuddin speaking to the media in Khammam on Monday.

‘TNGOs leader attempted suicide because of union leaders’ pressure’

Khammam: BRS minority cell leader Tajuddin alleged that the TNGOs union district president Afazal Hassan attempted suicide by swallowing sleeping pills because of pressure from police and some union leaders.

He called on Hassan who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Monday. Later speaking to the media the BRS leader complained the police booked cases against Hassan at the behest of Congress party leaders.

Hassan was subjected to serious troubles in many ways with a political conspiracy. If ruling party leaders failed to stop harassing the TNGOs leaders, the minority sections would fight against them, Tajuddin warned. He submitted a petition to Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt to take action to prevent any harm to Hassan and his family.

Daughter’s love marriage: Father ends life in Dubbak

Siddipet: Depressed over his daughter’s love marriage, a man died by suicide at Achamayapally in Dubbak mandal on Sunday night.

Somarapu Lingam (51), a farmer by profession, was found hanging in his field. According to villagers, Lingam’s daughter Deeksha married a man from another community against the wishes of her parents recently. The decision of Deeksha pushed the family into depression. Lingam went to his agriculture field on Sunday evening to irrigate his field. When he failed to return by night, his wife Renavva went to the field where she found him hanging from a tree. Dubbak police registered a case.

15 students taken ill after having mid-day meal in Nirmal

Nirmal: Fifteen students were hospitalized when they fell ill after having mid-day meal at a government school at Degam village in Bhainsa mandal on Monday.

Sources said that the students complained of stomach ache, diarrhea and vomits after consuming the lunch at the school. They were admitted to an area hospital in Bhainsa town. Eight of them were discharged. Medical condition of the remaining students was learnt to be stable.

Parents alleged that the staff of the mid-day meal programme was not providing quality food to the students and was cooking dishes in unhygienic conditions. They brought the issue to the notice of the higher officials who promised to take action against the responsible staffers by conducting an inquiry into the incident. They requested the officials to take steps to prevent recurrence of similar instances in future.

Woman lawyer assaulted by two women in Mancherial

Mancherial: A woman lawyer was assaulted, allegedly by a woman and her daughter, for lodging a complaint with officials against her for availing a social security pension from the government under single woman category though she was living with her husband in Bellampalli on Monday.

The lawyer Gadavena Mamatha alleged that she was beaten and abused by Victoria and her daughter Nandini from Railway Radagambla basti in Bellampalli town for raising a complaint against officials of DRDA. She charged that she was assaulted after being invited to a meeting in presence of the officials and Victoria’s husband Karunakar. Mamatha, claimed that she was not spared even though she was four months pregnant. She accused the mother of Prasad, a personal assistant of Bellampalli MLA G Vinod, of threatening her of dire consequences. She regretted that the beneficiary of the pension nursed a grudge for raising the complaint against her. She said that she would bring this issue to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy soon and threatened suicide if she did not get justice.

Meanwhile, Victoria alleged that the lawyer was blackmailing her seeking a bribe. The two women lodged complaints against each other. Police said that they were verifying facts.