Bristol Myers Squibb to Establish Facility in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:05 AM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: Leading global biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb will establish a state- of-the-art site in Hyderabad to expand their global drug development and IT capabilities. The company plans to begin operations here later this year, with the potential over the next few years to employ approximately 1,500 people in Hyderabad who will be engaged in cutting-edge R&D and digital activities.

The BMS Hyderabad site will support their pursuit of therapies at the forefront of scientific discovery with the goal of bringing an exciting new generation of life- changing treatments to patients. Specifically, the new site will further expand their global footprint and draw on the dynamic scientific and technology talent in the region, according to a press release.

The announcement was made after IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s meeting with Dr. Samit Hirawat MD, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development at BMS, who is in Hyderabad to participate in the 20th edition of the annual international convention BioAsia 2023.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary and Shakthi M. Nagappan, CEO, Telangana Life Sciences were also present.

“I am delighted to welcome Bristol-Myers Squibb to the vibrant ecosystem of Hyderabad. It is indeed a matter of pride that BMS, which is one of the most innovative and world leading biopharmaceutical company, has chosen Hyderabad and I strongly believe this partnership with BMS is a strategic one. I am confident that the center will engage in cutting-edge R&D and digital work and will provide a great opportunity for our extraordinary talent pool to engage in some highly impactful work,” Rama Rao said.

“The Hyderabad site is a long-term strategic investment for BMS and we look forward to commencing operations later this year. We are excited about the opportunity to diversify our company globally, which will position us to further accelerate our drug development, bolster our digital innovation capabilities, and advance BMS’s mission to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. Our new BMS site in Hyderabad will also create significant employment and economic opportunities locally as we continue to grow our presence in the years ahead,” Hirawat said.