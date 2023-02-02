Cargo division of Hyderabad Airport ensures quick & speedy shipment of Formula-E cars

The first consignment of auto components arrived at the cargo terminal by a charter flight, (Boeing 747-400 at 23.50 hours) from Riyadh on February 1.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:31 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) today handled around 90 tons of 8 Formula E race cars and their components ahead of the first-ever E-Prix in the country scheduled to take place on February 11 in Hyderabad.

The cargo consisting of 83 boxes of auto components was offloaded from the aircraft parked at the dedicated parking slots using specially designed cargo handling equipment and moved to an exclusive handling area in the GHAC terminal.

A dedicated green channel was established from the apron to the landside for quick and hassle-free cargo transfer. Special regulatory permissions for an immediate onsite custom clearance ensured seamless movement of the shipment across various touch points. A multi-stakeholder crack team has been formed to assist the E-formula team and ensure efficient handling and movement of the cargo throughout the entire process chain of the shipment.

Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said the Hyderabad Airport is proud to play an integral part in providing an end-to-end seamless air cargo movement for the first-ever Formula E Championship in the country.