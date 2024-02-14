British Council announces GREAT Scholarships 2024; more details here

Each GREAT scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 that will be paid towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course in the UK for the 2024-25 academic year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 February 2024, 01:30 PM

Hyderabad: British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, announced the GREAT Scholarships 2024, in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign.

The scholarships offer students from India the opportunity to undertake postgraduate studies in the UK from autumn 2024, across various fields of study, a press release said.

This year, 25 UK universities are offering 26 postgraduate GREAT scholarships to Indian students as part of the programme, across a variety of subjects like Finance, Marketing, Business, Psychology Design, Humanities, Dance and more.

