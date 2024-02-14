MBBS student ragged by seniors at Ramagundam Medical College

The senior students allegedly trimmed his hair and moustache with a trimmer in the boys’ hostel on Tuesday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 10:58 AM

Hyderabad: An MBBS student was allegedly ragged by his seniors in Ramagundam Medical College.

Police have visited the college and began an investigation. It is learnt that the college committee conducted a meeting with the students.

Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha urged the State Legislative Council to take cognisance of the incident and initiate appropriate measures.

Ragging, in any form, was not only a violation of human rights but also posed serious risk to the mental and physically wellbeing of students, she said, adding that it created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, hindering the educational process and jeopardising the future of the youth.