British Council launches Women in STEM Scholarships for 2024-25

The programme includes 25 scholarships for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian nations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 04:33 PM

Hyderabad: British Council, in collaboration with UK universities, has announced the launch of the British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM programme. This initiative is designed to empower female STEM graduates wanting to pursue their Masters’ in the UK.

The programme includes 25 scholarships for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian nations. These scholarships will be distributed across five esteemed UK higher education institutions— Queen Mary University of London, Anglia Ruskin University, Greenwich University, The University of Southampton, and Coventry University.

Also Read British Council announces GREAT Scholarships 2024; more details here

The scholarships will cover various expenses such as tuition fees, stipends, travel costs, visa fees, health coverage, and English language support. The selected candidates will have the opportunity to pursue a wide range of courses, including Data Science, Computer Science, Pharmaceutical Science, Engineering, and Healthcare.

Rittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director Education India, British Council, said, “through programmes like the Women in STEM Scholarships, we aim to provide the financial assistance needed for women to pursue their education and unleash their full potential in STEM fields.”

Since its inception in 2020, the programme has awarded over 300 scholarships globally, with 52 Indian women benefitting from the opportunity to pursue postgraduate studies in the UK. For more information interested candidates can visit the website: https://www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk/scholarships/womeninstem-scholarships