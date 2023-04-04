British historian gets wrongly tagged in actor Tom Holland’s NMACC photos; Twitter in splits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:57 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: A slew of celebrities all over the world, including Penelope Cruz, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Gigi Hadid, attended the inaugural ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai over the weekend and the netizens are already obsessing over the paparazzi videos.

The pictures are insanely going viral across social media. However, instead of tagging Spiderman-fame Tom Holland, who goes by the Twitter username TomHolland1996, several fan accounts have tagged the award-winning British historian and author (@holland_tom) in the photos and tweets.

Pointing out the goof-up, the British historian himself took to the micro-blogging site and retweeted one such post. Replying to a picture featuring Tom Holland with Shah Rukh Khan, Zendaya, Nita Ambani and Salman Khan, the historian wrote, “Please make it stop”. “It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline! (sic),” he added in a subsequent tweet.

Please make it stop https://t.co/K8j0EBbjyY — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023

It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline! — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023

The tweet has garnered a plethora of hilarious reactions from netizens. “This is YOUR homecoming (sic),” a user wrote. “Just change your name to Tom Netherlands, man, it’s as simple as that (sic),” another tweeted.

KKKKKKKKKK I’m tired of saying your name to my students and getting spider man back. I usually say “Tom Holland no not the spider-man” in a roll. — Debs (@olabocos) April 3, 2023

At this point, you should just have your Twitter cover image as a banner that screams out, “I AM NOT THAT TOM HOLLAND. I AM NOT SPIDERMAN” — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) April 2, 2023

NMACC was inaugurated with a grand opening on March 31. The event lasted three days from March 31 to April 2. The inauguration saw many celebrities, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and many others.