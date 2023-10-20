Britney claims Justin ‘slept with six or seven girls’ weeks after break up

| Britney Claims Justin Timberlake Slept With Six Or Seven Girls Weeks After Break Up

According to new excerpts seen by Time, Spears says she was still torn up after the split and embarked on her own rebound

By IANS Published Date - 04:10 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Los Angeles: Pop icon Britney Spears claims that her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake “slept with six of seven girls” in the weeks after they “officially” split.

Writing in her new memoir ‘Woman in Me’, Britney says that Timberlake slept with “six or seven girls” in the weeks after they “officially” ended their relationship, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Britney admits she enjoyed a fling with Irish actor Colin Farrell. “He was a girl’s dream,” she writes. “I was in love with him.”

The Princess of Pop, 41, has shared extracts from the upcoming book and revealed she fell pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s child, but decided to have an abortion.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the singer said her NSYNC boyfriend thought they were “too young” to have a baby. Britney then took to Instagram to give fans an insight into the writing of her book. Sharing a picture of a woman with a key under her chest, she wrote: “Been so busy lately and there are so many hard things to read in the news about my book!!! Writing the book was so hard.”

“Then I woke up this morning and said it’s all relative, nothing really matters at this point!!!” Britney also shared a video of her dog playing in bed and wrote: “As long as Snow has her Noonie the world is a better place!!! Psss swipe to see the killer dog!!! #TheWomanInMe.”

In extracts of Britney’s memoir, seen by People, the ‘Gimme More’ hitmaker said her then-boyfriend Justin “wasn’t happy” when she told him she was pregnant. She claims he said they weren’t ready to be parents, which led to her ending the pregnancy.