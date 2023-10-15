When Jessica Simpson was mistaken for Britney Spears

07:50 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Los Angeles: American singer and actor Jessica Simpson opened up about an awkward encounter with a fan. According to People magazine, she was approached by a fan who thought her to be Britney Spears.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her daughter Maxwell Drew, 11, making exaggerated shocked faces for the camera.

The actor wrote in the caption, “The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph, but expects you to sign it Britney Spears”

It’s not really shocking that a fan may confuse the two pop singers. They both gained notoriety on the music scene at about the same time in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

They also have a few remarkable traits in common, such as Southern roots, blonde hair that is very noticeable, dark brown eyes that are quite noticeable, and previous appearances on the Mickey Mouse Club when they were young.

According to People, they also both starred in reality shows with their former significant others — Simpson in MTV’s Newlyweds with ex-husband Nick Lachey, and Spears, 41, in UPN’s Britney and Kevin: Chaotic with ex Kevin Federline.

Spears even made her own nod to the duo’s resemblance in a December 2022 Instagram post. “Why do I look EXACTLY like Jessica Simpson ??? Also my face looks so pale!!!” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself sucking in her cheeks, making her look more like the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer.

Despite the fact that the two were frequently pitted against one another and depicted as rivals by the media during their peak pop years, Simpson has openly backed Spears in recent years.

Following the release of the paperback edition of her memoir Open Book in March 2021, Simpson told People she admires and empathizes with the “Criminal” singer, especially as they had a similar “coming of age” story.

“I honestly choose not to watch the documentary,” she said, referring to the 2021 unauthorized documentary Framing Britney Spears.

“I didn’t want to watch and bring back any of the dark pieces of my personal coming of age in the music business. I have worked through a lot and want to keep moving forward in my own story on my own path.” “I admire her ambition, strength and the capability to live unapologetically and authentically,” she added of Spears, reported People.