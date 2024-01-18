BRS anticipates triangular contest in upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Anticipating a triangular contest, KT Rama Rao exuded confidence in the BRS emerging victorious

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 January 2024, 06:08 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked the party MLCs to play a pivotal role by actively engaging and mobilising support for the party’s success as part of their election preparations. Anticipating a triangular contest, he exuded confidence in the BRS emerging victorious.

During a meeting with the BRS MLCs at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Rama Rao emphasised their crucial role as the eyes and ears of the party, asking them to act as coordinators with the party cadre in their respective constituencies. With the party president K Chandrashekhar Rao planning to reorganise the entire party from the grassroots level to the politburo, he said the party will leverage the services of active leaders and activists to strengthen the party’s position in the elections.

The BRS working president directed the MLCs to gear up for a series of elections – from Lok Sabha to local bodies, throughout the year. The party leadership aims to organise programmes at the district headquarters, utilising the collective strength of the party’s grassroots machinery. The party chief Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to chair an extensive meeting with the party MLCs soon, to strategise and streamline preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. The BRS floor leader in the Legislative Council also will be elected during the meeting.

On the occasion, Rama Rao said the BRS will play vital role in both the Legislative Assembly and the COuncil to exert pressure on the ruling Congress, for implementation of the 420 promises made by it during the Assembly elections. He reiterated the party’s commitment to holding the Congress accountable for their assurances, emphasising that any attempt to evade these promises would face strong opposition in both the Houses.