Congress sees 25 aspirants for 3 constituencies in Mancherial

As many as 25 aspirants have applied for a seat to contest from Mancherial, Bellampalli and Chennur Assembly constituencies in Mancherial district in the coming polls

Mancherial: Over 20 aspirants are vying to get tickets from the Congress from three Assembly constituencies in Mancherial district, indicating stiff internal competition and posing a tough challenge for the party.

Of them, 12 aspirants have expressed their desire to contest from Chennur. Former minister Boda Janardhan, Dr Raja Ramesh, Durgam Bhaskar, Suthuku Sudharshan, Nukala Ramesh and Ramilla Radhika were among the aspirants.

Seven aspirants have asked for the Bellampalli segment. These included former minister Gaddam Vinod, Chulumula Shankar, Choppadandi Durga Bhavani, Rodda Sharada and Kampalli Udaykanth.

Meanwhile, there are six applicants for Mancherial, including ex-MLC K Premsagar Rao, KV Prathap, Dr Neelakanteshwar Rao, Vangala Dayanand and Srirambhatla Bharat.

The aspirants are pinning their hopes on various factors such as caste, nativity, service, gender and personal charisma for securing the ticket. Every aspirant is exuding confidence that she or he would get the ticket.

It is learnt that the Congress will consider three applicants from each segment before finalising on the nominee based on popularity among the public and personality. It is carrying out an internal survey to finalise the candidates of these three segments by taking inputs from town and mandal, village levels. The first list of nominees is expected to be out by the second week of September, according to party sources.

