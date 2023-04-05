BRS asks Centre to scrap additional Excise duty, cess on fuel

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:47 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

IT Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo).

Hyderabad: Citing the additional financial burden being suffered by the people, especially low and middle income groups due to escalating fuel prices, the ruling BRS party has demanded the BJP-led Union government to scrap the additional Excise duty and Cess on fuel.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the rising fuel prices had a cascading effect on the prices of essential commodities, which were skyrocketing in the country. He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap the additional Excise duty and Cess on fuel, which would cut down the prices automatically.

The Minister tweeted: “Modi Ji, we demand scrapping of Additional Excise Duties and Cess on Fuel which has resulted in skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.”

The Minister has been demanding the Union government to scrap Cess on fuel. Last week, in an open letter to the Centre, he had had charged the BJP Government of looting the common man like dacoits using fuel prices and failing down to cut down the prices despite sliding crude oil prices.

The Minister further demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologize to the nation.

It was high time that the Modi Government stopped looting the people, failing which the saffron party would be taught a fitting lesson, he had said.