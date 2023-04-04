BRSV asks PM Narendra Modi to tender apology to Telangana students

The Centre had not sanctioned even one IIT, medical college, tribal university or central university to the State, proving its discriminatory approach

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

BRSV leaders were speaking at a media conference at Nalgonda on Tuesday

Nalgonda: Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidhyarthi (BRSV) State general secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come to Hyderabad on April 8 only after tendering an apology to the students of Telangana.

Speaking at a media conference here, Nagarjuna said the Modi government had not sanctioned any new educational institutions to Telangana in the last nine years. It was also not set up any industry in the State to provide employment to the youth.

The Centre had not sanctioned even one IIT, medical college, tribal university or central university to the State, proving its discriminatory approach towards Telangana.

At the same time, the Centre had sanctioned 157 government medical colleges, 16 IIITs, seven IITs and seven IIMs to other States in the last nine years.