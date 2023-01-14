BRS buzz in Andhra Pradesh for Sankranti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:47 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: This Sankranti festival, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has created a buzz in Andhra Pradesh with colourful and huge banners and hoardings coming up in many areas across the State.

All along the main thoroughfares, national highways, key junctions in East and West Godavari, Srikakulam, Krishna and Guntur districts, many hoardings and banners have been set up extending Sankranti wishes by the BRS party leaders and workers. Hoardings were installed in Yanam, Kothapeta, Kadiyam, Mummidivaram, Kakinada, Mukkumala and other places as well.

With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao establishing the BRS Andhra Pradesh unit and announcing former IAS officer Thota Chandrashekhar as the State unit chief, curious discussions took place among youth, elders and all sections of the society. The BRS meeting to be held in Khammam on January 18, with several national leaders participating, was also a hot topic.

People, who visited their native places from Hyderabad discussed the BRS foraying into national politics and the prevailing political circumstances and sought their opinion. A few videos of such discussions were shared in different social media platforms.