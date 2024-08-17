BRS cadres burnt effigy of Congress government in Kothagudem

The cadres led by the party senior leader Dindigala Rajender staged a protest at Jagadamba centre in the town and burnt an effigy of the Congress government

Kothagudem: BRS cadres took to the streets at Yellandu town in the Kothagudem district on Saturday against the attack on the camp office of former minister T Harish Rao at Siddipet last night.

The cadres led by the party senior leader Dindigala Rajender staged a protest at Jagadamba centre in the town and burnt an effigy of the Congress government. Speaking on the occasion the leader strongly condemned the destruction of government property by Congress goons.

The government, which was supposed to protect democracy, was promoting goondagiri. The people of the State were watching closely the atrocities of Congress and would teach a fitting lesson to the party at the right time, Rajender warned.

He said the government which failed to keep its promise of Rs 2 lakh loan waiver in one installment was attacking the BRS leaders for questioning it. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should come clean on the loan waiver and do justice to farmers whose crop loans were not yet waived, he demanded.