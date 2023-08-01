BRS cadres perform ‘Palabhishekam’ to CM’s portrait in Khammam

BRS cadres and leaders thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for sanctioning Rs 150 crore for a RCC wall along river Munneru

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

The BRS cadres performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to the portraits of Chief Minister K Chadrashekhar Rao and minister P Ajay Kumar in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: BRS cadres and leaders thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for the sanction of Rs 150 crore for a RCC wall along river Munneru in Khammam.

They performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to the portraits of the Chief Minister and Ajay Kumar at Bathukamma Ghat on the banks of the river here on Tuesday. SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, BRS city president P Nagaraju and senior leader Gundala Krishna attended the event.

They said the desire of the people of Munneru catchment area Khammam fulfilled the government decision. Many political parties in the past have used the people of the area for years only for votes but never cared to address the problem of Munneru floods, they added.

