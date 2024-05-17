State Govt issues orders replacing ‘TS’ with ‘TG’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 09:41 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has directed all the departments to replace all references to “TS” with “TG” in the nomenclature of all State PSUs, Agencies, Autonomous Institutions and other government bodies.

The government on Friday issued orders in this regard and directed all the Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries that the official abbreviation for Telangana adopted by Government of India is “TG” and accordingly, it has been decided to adopt “TG” as the official abbreviation at the State level also with immediate effect.

All the Departments of Secretariat were directed to replace all references to “TS” with “TG” in the nomenclature of all State PSUs, Agencies, Autonomous Institutions and any other government bodies, official documents (Including letterheads, reports, notifications), signages within and outside government offices, websites and online platforms and any other official communication.

The order directed to adopt “TG” in all official documents, including policy papers, GOs, notifications, circulars, reports, letterheads, and other communication materials. All future official communication, both internal and external, should utilize “TG” as the abbreviation for Telangana, the order added..

Departments were asked to take stock of existing stationery and printed materials with “TS.” A plan should be devised for their time bound replacement or overprinting with the updated abbreviation “TG” , the order said.

All the Departments were asked to submit the action taken report by May 31 to the Joint Secretary to Government (Coordination), General Administration Department.