CM KCR flags off 466 emergency vehicles

On the occasion, the Health Minister announced that the salaries of the ‘108’ service employees would be increased across four different slabs and the modalities will be announced soon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:35 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao flagged off a fleet of 466 brand new vehicles comprising ‘108’ emergency vehicles, the ‘102’ Amma Vodi vehicles and free hearse vehicles at People’s Plaza here on Tuesday. Soon after their inauguration, the vehicles were sent to all the districts ensuring at least one new vehicle under each category, with advanced facilities.

Of these, 204 vehicles are ‘108’ ambulances, 228 are Amma Vodi transport vehicles and 34 are Hearse Vehicles, which will provide specialised services for transporting bodies of the deceased back to their native place free of cost.

At present, the ‘108’ emergency fleet consists of 426 vehicles out of which 175 vehicles are being replaced by new ones and 29 new ambulances are being added in new routes. Overall, there will be 455 vehicles in the fleet of ‘108’ emergency services. Of the existing 300 Amma Vodi vehicles, 228 vehicles are being replaced with the new fleet with upgraded equipment. Similarly, all the existing 34 old Hearse Vehicles are being replaced by the same number of new vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister T Harish Rao said Telangana is setting new milestones for others to emulate in terms of health infrastructure development and establishment of one government medical college in each district of the State. He thanked the Chief Minister for immediately approving the proposals to improve the facilities in government hospitals and construction of multi-specialty hospitals in the State. He stated that the initiatives would help in improving emergency healthcare services in Telangana.

“The Telangana government has now strengthened its hospitals and medical infrastructure to ensure healthcare for its citizens from birth to death. With the latest addition of vehicles, the number of ambulance services has increased from one vehicle per one lakh people in 2014 to one vehicle per 75,000 in 2023,” he added.

On the occasion, the Health Minister announced that the salaries of the ‘108’ service employees would be increased across four different slabs and the modalities will be announced soon.