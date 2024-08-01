BRS cadres stage protest in Khammam against CM Revanth’s remarks

The cadres brought portraits of CM Revanth Reddy, burnt them and tore them apart as a mark of protest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 06:37 PM

Brs Khammam

Khammam: BRS cadres staged a protest here on Monday condemning Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s inappropriate comments against BRS MLAs in the Assembly.

Led by Khammam BRS city president Pagadala Nagaraju the cadres tried to burn the effigy of the Chief Minister at Ambedkar centre but were stopped by police. Then the cadres brought portraits of Revanth Reddy, burnt them and tore them apart as a mark of protest.

Speaking to the media he said that the Chief Minister should immediately apologise to the BRS women MLAs. When the BRS was in power it set a model for other States but the attitude of the Congress ministers and MLAs damaged the traditions of the House and suppressed the opposition.

Was it wrong for opposition MLAs to demand the government to implement the promises given to the people during the Assembly election, Nagaraju questioned adding that the government failed to address the issues of farmers, weavers and auto rickshaw drivers

The public was watching the arrogance the Congress ministers and MLA displayed in the Assembly and would give a fitting lesson to the party at the right time. The Chief Minister should immediately withdraw his remarks against the BRS MLAs, he demanded.

BRS corporators Dade Amritamma, Palla Rosilina, Burri Venkat, Kurakula Valaraju, Pasumarthi Rammohan, Danda Jyoti Reddy, Thota Veerabhadram and others were present.