BRS condemns CM Revanth’s remarks against private school teachers

Former MP and BRS leader B Vinod Kumar demanded the withdrawal of these comments and called for a private teachers' protection bill similar to those for advocates and unorganised sector workers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 06:18 PM

Former MP and BRS leader B Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: The BRS condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s remarks about private school teachers, accusing him of undermining their role in shaping students’ futures. Former MP and BRS leader B Vinod Kumar demanded the withdrawal of these comments and called for a private teachers’ protection bill similar to those for advocates and unorganised sector workers.

Addressing a press meet at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, Vinod Kumar found fault with the Chief Minister’s remarks at the recent government teachers meeting held at LB Stadium. “Revanth Reddy’s statement that those who failed tenth class, are now teachers in private schools, is not just wrong but deeply disrespectful,” he said.

Further, the former MP stated that under the Right to Education Act, all the schools are mandated to have trained and qualified teachers. He said if any schools are not complying with the Act, it is the fault of the State government. He noted that 51 per cent of the 50 lakh students in Telangana are enrolled in private schools, with 2 lakh transferring from government to private institutions during last year. He urged the Chief Minister to focus on this trend instead of making disrespectful comments.

He announced plans to pressure the government for a protection act for teaching and non-teaching staff in private institutions, ensuring the dignity and security of private school teachers. He said the BRS will hold a massive meeting with one lakh teaching and non-teaching staff of private educational institutions soon.